Dr Pepper, Church & Dwight: A Household-Name Pair Trade
Morgan Stanley advocated a pair trade in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. , and accordingly upgraded the shares of the former and downgraded the shares of the latter. Analysts Dara Mohsenian, Bob Doctor and Filippo Falorni noted both companies are similar on many counts, including being mid-sized, U.S.-skewed companies that have prospered in low growth product categories against much larger competitors, led by strong management teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|Sun
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr '17
|Wally
|3
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC