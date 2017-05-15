Dr Pepper, Church & Dwight: A Household-Name Pair Trade

Morgan Stanley advocated a pair trade in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. , and accordingly upgraded the shares of the former and downgraded the shares of the latter. Analysts Dara Mohsenian, Bob Doctor and Filippo Falorni noted both companies are similar on many counts, including being mid-sized, U.S.-skewed companies that have prospered in low growth product categories against much larger competitors, led by strong management teams.

