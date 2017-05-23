Container Store explodes higher after...

Container Store explodes higher after sales beat, layoff announcement

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The Container Store Group's stock surged 37% to $5.67 a share after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations and announced a restructuring plan. Net sales for the period were $221 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $213 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to choose Bathroom Mat? 14 hr Sam Jaundrell 1
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... 14 hr Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results Tue BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... Tue BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... Tue BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... May 14 BOB 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC