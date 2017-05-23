Container Store explodes higher after sales beat, layoff announcement
The Container Store Group's stock surged 37% to $5.67 a share after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations and announced a restructuring plan. Net sales for the period were $221 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $213 million.
