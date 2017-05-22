Bitcoin hits record $2,000 - and rising
Bitcoin hits record $2,000 - and rising Inflation worries and more global acceptance offset setbacks like a proposed ETF. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: https://usat.ly/2qODcbt Bitcoin prices surged to another all-time high Monday, taking the total value of the cryptocurrency in circulation to more than $37.5 billion.
