Banbury firm snapped up in 56m TransAtlantic deal

Norbar Torque Tools has been acquired by Snap-On Inc, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has 12,000 workers. Managing director Neill Brodey, whose grandfather started the company in 1943 to supply wrenches for use on Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster aeroplane engines during the Second World War, said: "There are no planned changes to the business.

