Avon Products Reports Surprise Loss While Sales Rise As Expected

Avon Products Inc. reported a first-quarter loss that narrowed to $36.5 million, or 10 cents a share, from a loss of $165.9 million, or 38 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding non-recurring items, the adjusted loss per share was 7 cents, while the FactSet consensus was for earnings per share of 1 cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.