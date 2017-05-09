Avon Products, Inc. Got a Lift Last Month -- but It Was Short-Lived
However, whatever the market was hopeful for throughout April, it didn't find in May. Avon stock tanked in February when the company reported its Q4 and full year results that left the market feeling concerned about the company's growth prospects amid its self-proclaimed three-year transformation plan. However, similar to other companies that reported a weaker-than-expected Q4 in early spring, it seems that a general bull market helped to lift the optimism around Avon ahead of its Q1 earnings, hoping for a surprise in the right direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Loracarnahan
|149
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC