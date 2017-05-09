Avon Products, Inc. Got a Lift Last M...

Avon Products, Inc. Got a Lift Last Month -- but It Was Short-Lived

17 hrs ago

However, whatever the market was hopeful for throughout April, it didn't find in May. Avon stock tanked in February when the company reported its Q4 and full year results that left the market feeling concerned about the company's growth prospects amid its self-proclaimed three-year transformation plan. However, similar to other companies that reported a weaker-than-expected Q4 in early spring, it seems that a general bull market helped to lift the optimism around Avon ahead of its Q1 earnings, hoping for a surprise in the right direction.

Chicago, IL

