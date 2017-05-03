ASX slams into reverse as investors bash the banks
The sharemarket's seemingly relentless rise towards the elusive 6000-point threshold suffered a setback on Wednesday, as heavy selling in the big banks and major miners handed the ASX its worst session in six weeks. Investors continued to take profits in the major lenders after ANZ Bank's disappointing half-yearly profit figure on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar '17
|Satx422
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC