Amazon's a la Carte TV Helps Starz, HBO Stand Out in Netflix Era 2 hours ago
Media companies hoping to challenge Netflix and YouTube with their own online services are getting a huge boost from an unexpected source: Amazon.com Inc. For about a year and a half, Amazon's Prime membership service has been promoting subscriptions ranging from the well-known HBO and Starz to niche services like Gaia and Acorn TV, along with its own offerings including the award-winning comedy "Transparent." On Monday, the world's largest online retailer said the effort will expand to the U.K., Germany and Austria with 25 to 42 live and on-demand channels from its partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|23 hr
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 19
|Rachel H
|1
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC