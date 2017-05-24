Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb...

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 1st.

