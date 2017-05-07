Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 62 shares during the period.
