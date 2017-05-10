Activist Barrington Capital Relaunche...

Activist Barrington Capital Relaunches Avon Products Campaign, Pushes for CEO's Removal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Activist fund Jim Mitarotonda's Barington Capital Group on Thursday relaunched its campaign at Avon Products , urging the beauty products company to start a search to replace its CEO, Sheri McCoy. "During more than five years as CEO, Sheri McCoy has overseen a tremendous destruction of shareholder value," Mitarotonda said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar '17 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar '17 Satx422 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC