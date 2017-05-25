A Perfectly Blended Coastal Wedding Full of 'Southern Charm'
Happy McCullough, cast member of Southern Charm Savannah , and Azam Mughal, who works in marketing for The Home Depot, officially met while studying political science at Georgia Southern University. The two later connected when they both interned for former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston, and from there a few one-off encounters led to a long-distance relationship, where their love grew even stronger.
