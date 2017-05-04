A 'beary' cool Destination Recreation...

A 'beary' cool Destination Recreation: Vermont Teddy Bear tour

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Once Sam Jackman, the assistant store manager at Vermont Teddy Bear, opened the giant wooden doors, the tour of the factory began! "We make about 750 bears a day, 20 parts to every bear means about 11,000 different pieces to cut out," said Jackman. Jackman says each bear is guaranteed for life, so a bear that needs an arm or a leg fixed or even a complete replacement gets sent to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar '17 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar '17 Satx422 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC