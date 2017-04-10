'War Paint' Themes Still Resonate in Modern Beauty Business

Although the time frame is 1935 to 1964, the themes of " War Paint" now playing at The Nederlander Theater , echo the issues of the beauty business today. Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein and Christine Ebersole as Elizabeth Arden, duke it out while lamenting everything from transparency in ingredient labeling to emerging competitors - issues still prevalent today.

