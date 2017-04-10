'War Paint' Themes Still Resonate in Modern Beauty Business
Although the time frame is 1935 to 1964, the themes of " War Paint" now playing at The Nederlander Theater , echo the issues of the beauty business today. Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein and Christine Ebersole as Elizabeth Arden, duke it out while lamenting everything from transparency in ingredient labeling to emerging competitors - issues still prevalent today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Tue
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC