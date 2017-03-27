Visa issues keep thousands of Chinese tourists from Hawaii
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that more than 2,000 of the 6,000 Nu Skin distributors in China and Hong Kong that were slated to attend a conference in Hawaii were not able to attend due to visa troubles. The Nu Skin convention is slated to be Hawaii's largest incentive travel group from China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC