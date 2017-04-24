USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.56
Media stories about USANA Health Sciences have been trending very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time.
