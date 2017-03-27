UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 3 points ahead of the cash market open. * LLOYDS: The British government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC to less than 2 percent, putting the lender on track to be in full private ownership within weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.