UPDATE 1-Sweden's SCA to split in June with hygiene business listing
STOCKHOLM, April 27 SCA will list its hygiene operations in June, the Swedish company said on Thursday, as it pursues a plan to split the business from forest products. Europe's largest private forest owner has grown the hygiene business, which produces tissues and nappies as well as incontinence and feminine care products, to around 85 percent of group turnover through restructuring and takeovers.
