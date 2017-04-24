UPDATE 1-Sweden's SCA to split in Jun...

UPDATE 1-Sweden's SCA to split in June with hygiene business listing

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

STOCKHOLM, April 27 SCA will list its hygiene operations in June, the Swedish company said on Thursday, as it pursues a plan to split the business from forest products. Europe's largest private forest owner has grown the hygiene business, which produces tissues and nappies as well as incontinence and feminine care products, to around 85 percent of group turnover through restructuring and takeovers.

