U.K. regulator clears path for Menzies-ASIG merger
The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it has accepted the undertakings offered by John Menzies PLC as part of its review of Menzies' acquisition of ASIG Holdings Ltd. and ASIG Holdings Corp. from BBA Aviation PLC . The regulator said the merger will therefore not be referred to Phase 2 investigation, and the undertakings which have been signed by Menzies will come into effect from this date.
