Tupperware Shares Jump 12% After Earnings Beat And Improved Outlook
Shares of food container maker Tupperware Brands Corp. surged more than 12% Tuesday, after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and raised its outlook for the rest of the year. The stock now stands at its highest level since Sept.
