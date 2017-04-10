Trump visit to Kenosha confirmed

Trump visit to Kenosha confirmed

President Donald Trump will be visiting a Kenosha tool manufacturer Tuesday in what would be his first visit to Wisconsin since taking office. Speculation about a possible presidential visit mounted after specialized aircraft - similar to those used to transport presidents - landed at Snap-on Inc. Saturday.

