Trump targets visa program for highly skilled workers
President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wis. FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump holds up Green Bay Packers jersey given to him by House Speaker Paul Ryan at a rally in West Allis, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|6 hr
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC