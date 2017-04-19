Trump blasts H-1B visa program at com...

Trump blasts H-1B visa program at company that pays below-average wages to foreign workers

Standing before an American flag made out of wrenches at a Wisconsin tools company, President Donald Trump on Tuesday promised "bold, new steps" to protect American workers and their wages and vowed to overhaul a decades-old guest worker visa program created to import "high-skilled" foreign labor. But it turns out that Snap-on Tools, where Trump signed his "Buy American, Hire American" executive order to much fanfare, pays below-average wages to the handful of foreign workers for whom the company has sought H-1B visas.

