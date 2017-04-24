Trisha's Southern Empire: Trisha Yearwood forges a new partnership with Williams-Sonoma
Trisha Yearwood is adding a new venture to her lifestyle empire. In addition to her Emmy-winning cooking show, best-selling cookbooks, cookware, and furniture, Trisha's embarking on a new partnership with the high-end culinary chain Williams-Sonoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar '17
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar '17
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC