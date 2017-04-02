The vicious rivalry between makeup's most powerful women ruined them 0:0
The eccentric cosmetics entrepreneur Helena Rubinstein once said of her rival, Elizabeth Arden, "With her packaging and my product, we could have ruled the world." "They avoided each other and wouldn't even refer to one another by name," said Doug Wright, who wrote "War Paint," a new Broadway musical about Rubinstein and Arden, opening April 6. "It was either 'the other woman' or 'that dreadful woman.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC