Supplier: Drug sold to Arkansas not intended for executions
A judge was weighing Friday whether to block Arkansas' seven upcoming executions, set to begin next week, as a medical supplier said one of the three drugs the state plans to use to put the prisoners to death wasn't sold to be used for lethal injection. Two pharmaceutical companies on Thursday filed a court brief seeking to halt the executions, while San Francisco-based medical supply company McKesson said it sold Arkansas one drug believing it would be used for medical purposes.
