Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Kirkland's (KIRK) Stock Price
News coverage about Kirkland's has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|1 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|3 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC