Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Effect Aaron's (AAN) Stock Price
Media coverage about Aaron's has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar '17
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC