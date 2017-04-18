SEEN: Fund for Women and Girls Lunche...

SEEN: Fund for Women and Girls Luncheon 2017

9 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Fairfield County's Community Foundation held its annual Fund for Women and Girls Luncheon on April 20, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. The keynote speaker at the luncheon was Andrea Jung, Avon's first female CEO, and the current President & CEO of Grameen America.

