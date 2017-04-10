Results of Lanark mayor race could ch...

Results of Lanark mayor race could change

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

City Clerk Jackie Hawbecker said the April 18 City Council meeting has been canceled to let the Carroll County clerk's office finish counting votes in the mayor's race. The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. May 2, and it's expected that the next mayor and City Council will be sworn in at that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 8 hr built this company 2
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Sun buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC