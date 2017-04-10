Results of Lanark mayor race could change
City Clerk Jackie Hawbecker said the April 18 City Council meeting has been canceled to let the Carroll County clerk's office finish counting votes in the mayor's race. The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. May 2, and it's expected that the next mayor and City Council will be sworn in at that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|8 hr
|built this company
|2
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Sun
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC