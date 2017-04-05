Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 277,700 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 871,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 277,700 shares during the period.
