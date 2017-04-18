Reckitt Benckiser trades in line with expectations as Korea 'issue' continues
Consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser posted a trading update for its first quarter on Friday, reporting it was in line with expectations with continued strong performance in the health division led by Mucinex and Durex. The FTSE 100 firm said that growth was offset by headwind in Scholl / AmopA©, which also impacted Europe-North America performance.
