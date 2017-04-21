Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.685 Mill...

Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.685 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 67,046 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period.

