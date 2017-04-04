Radio Gets The Hammer
Arm & Hammer comes from nowhere and enters the Media Monitors weekly chart at number five after airing 27,838 commercials on radio stations all across the country last week. The big question is will the company now become a consistent radio advertiser? The Home Depot , GEICO and Lowes topped the chart, followed by Mattress Firm .
