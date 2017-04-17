Radio Benefiting From Big Box War

Read more: Radio Ink

Lowes jumped into the top spot of the Media Monitors weekly chart last week by airing over 46,500 commercials on radio stations all across the country. The Home Depot was nudged out of the top spot but still ran 41,328 commercials.

