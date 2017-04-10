Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp
State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,784 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Sun
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Sun
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC