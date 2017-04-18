P&G to invest US$100m in Singapore di...

P&G to invest US$100m in Singapore digital innovation centre

8 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble said on Tuesday that it will invest US$100 million over the next five years in setting up its first digital innovation centre in Singapore, in partnership with the Economic Development Board. The move reaffirms P&G's commitment to Singapore and aims to strengthen the country's standing as a leading digital and e-commerce hub in the world.

