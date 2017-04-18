New 400-room hotel proposed for DeVos Place convention center

A new 24-story hotel tower could be just the thing to perk up an under-used section of DeVos Place convention center and solve downtown's need for another convention hotel, the Grand Rapids/Kent County Convention/Arena Authority was told Friday, April 21. The proposal would put a 400-room hotel costing up to $97 million along a section of the convention center located between DeVos Performance Hall and the Windquest Building, which is owned by the family of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos. If created, the new hotel would enliven an under-used section of the street and create type of convention hotel that as called for last year in a study that looked a ways to strengthen the city's downtown convention business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.