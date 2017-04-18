New 400-room hotel proposed for DeVos...

New 400-room hotel proposed for DeVos Place convention center

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A new 24-story hotel tower could be just the thing to perk up an under-used section of DeVos Place convention center and solve downtown's need for another convention hotel, the Grand Rapids/Kent County Convention/Arena Authority was told Friday, April 21. The proposal would put a 400-room hotel costing up to $97 million along a section of the convention center located between DeVos Performance Hall and the Windquest Building, which is owned by the family of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos. If created, the new hotel would enliven an under-used section of the street and create type of convention hotel that as called for last year in a study that looked a ways to strengthen the city's downtown convention business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar '17 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC