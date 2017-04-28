Near-flat finish but ASX continues gains
The Australian share market has eked out a tiny gain to close higher for a sixth straight session despite a mixed performance in the heavyweight banking and mining sectors. OptionsXpress market analyst Ben Le Brun said the market had pushed into the green late in the trading session on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar '17
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar '17
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC