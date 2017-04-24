Mother of inmate who overdosed in Trumbull Co. Jail can visit hospital
An inmate who overdosed in the Trumbull County Jail remains hospitalized on a ventilator and some family members are now allowed to visit. Tim Kirkland's mother, Jennifer Stanley, was not able to see her 19-year-old son in the hospital Tuesday but on Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos signed an order allowing her, his grandmother and his brother to visit.
