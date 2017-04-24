Mother of inmate who overdosed in Trumbull Co. Jail can visit hospital

An inmate who overdosed in the Trumbull County Jail remains hospitalized on a ventilator and some family members are now allowed to visit. Tim Kirkland's mother, Jennifer Stanley, was not able to see her 19-year-old son in the hospital Tuesday but on Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos signed an order allowing her, his grandmother and his brother to visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.