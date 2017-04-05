Miners trump banks as ASX posts gains
Shares advanced on Wednesday after solid gains across mining and energy stocks helped the sharemarket overcome selling in the big banks. The S&P/ASX 200 Index added 20 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5876 points, after rebounding from early afternoon lows that would have left the benchmark measure in the red.
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar '17
|Harsh but Fair
|2
