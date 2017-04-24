Mandeville cop fired amid accusations he stole batteries from The Home Depot
A Mandeville police officer accused of stealing batteries from The Home Depot in Covington lost his termination appeal this week, reinforcing the city police chief's decision to fire him following the alleged theft, according to a news release from the Mandeville Police Department. Johnny Sanders was placed on administrative leave -- and his police commission revoked -- after being issued a criminal summons Feb. 20 by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for misdemeanor theft of goods, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar '17
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar '17
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC