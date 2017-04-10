Look Out AWS And Azure - " Google Is ...

Look Out AWS And Azure - " Google Is Betting Big On The Enterprise Channel

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: CRN

When Diane Green took the helm of Google's cloud division in November 2015, the internet services giant was at a crossroads, and partners were growing frustrated. They believed they had bet on a public cloud provider with game-changing technological capabilities - leading software development talent, mastery in data center operations, unrivaled network capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 8 hr built this company 2
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Sun buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC