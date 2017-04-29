Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Lifetime Brands Inc saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,852 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 62,165 shares.
