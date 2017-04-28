Independent Research GmbH Reiterates "171.00" Price Target for Linde AG
The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar '17
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar '17
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC