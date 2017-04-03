IkeGPS misses positive cash flow target in March quarter
IkeGPS missed a goal of positive cash flow in the March quarter after Stanley Black & Decker pushed out a large order of the laser measurement toolmaker's Stanley Smart Measure Pro products. Wellington-based ikeGPS shipped 30,500 units of the Stanley Smart Measure Pro units to Europe's building market in the year ended March 31, missing the latest projection of 39,500 when Stanley Black & Decker delayed an order for 9,000 units until the first-half of 2018, it said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar '17
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC