Home Depot under fire over lead paint removal
Home Depot faces investigations and fines for a series of cases in which its contractors mishandled lead paint removal in at least three states. Three federal agencies have said they are looking into the actions of contractors working for the Atlanta-based home improvement giant in Connecticut, Maine and Colorado, an issue first reported by WSB-TV on Thursday, following the station's own investigation.
