Havertys to Name Richard B. Hare as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
HAVERTYS today announced that Richard B. Hare will join the Company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 4, 2017. "We are pleased to welcome Richard to the Havertys team," said Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president, and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|20 hr
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC