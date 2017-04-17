Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Home Depot Inc
Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar '17
|Dentec
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC