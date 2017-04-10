Ecolab reaches agreement to sale former headquarters in St. Paul
Ecolab has taken an even greater presence on the St. Paul Skyline in the building that formerly had the name Travellers. ] GLEN STUBBE * [email protected] Wednesday, October 7, 2015 Ecolab Inc. has reached an agreement to sell its former corporate headquarters in downtown St. Paul to a team of local developers who plan to revamp the building into "modern office space."
