Ecolab reaches agreement to sale form...

Ecolab reaches agreement to sale former headquarters in St. Paul

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Ecolab has taken an even greater presence on the St. Paul Skyline in the building that formerly had the name Travellers. ] GLEN STUBBE * [email protected] Wednesday, October 7, 2015 Ecolab Inc. has reached an agreement to sell its former corporate headquarters in downtown St. Paul to a team of local developers who plan to revamp the building into "modern office space."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Tue Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC